Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 11503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

