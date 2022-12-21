Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AON opened at $297.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.