Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois Sells 28,200 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 889,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,265. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,121,000 after purchasing an additional 236,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

