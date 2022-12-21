Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.33. 96,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,617. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.