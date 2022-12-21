Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after buying an additional 510,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

