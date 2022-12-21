Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 309,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,349. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.55.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.