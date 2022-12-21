Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 8,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

