Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $10.83 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

