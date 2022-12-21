Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,804. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.10 and a 200 day moving average of $339.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

