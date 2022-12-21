Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 73,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 55,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

