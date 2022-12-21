Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 54.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,495,000 after buying an additional 1,835,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $11,603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. 2,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,070. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63.

