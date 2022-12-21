Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. 65,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,610. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

