Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 244 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 29,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.