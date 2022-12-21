Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. 161,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,606,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 10.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.
Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
