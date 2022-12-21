Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. 161,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,606,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 10.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.