Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 87.9% in the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 187,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 87,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,936. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.