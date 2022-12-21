Artemis Alpha Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.33 (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Artemis Alpha Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

LON ATS opened at GBX 309 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.56. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 439 ($5.33).

Get Artemis Alpha Trust alerts:

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.