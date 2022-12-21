Artemis Alpha Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.33 (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Artemis Alpha Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
LON ATS opened at GBX 309 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.56. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 439 ($5.33).
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.