AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.83). 86,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 231,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.84).

AssetCo Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £95.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.03.

AssetCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AssetCo

In other AssetCo news, insider Mark Butcher acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($32,252.19). Also, insider Gary Marshall purchased 414,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £248,755.20 ($302,180.76).

(Get Rating)

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

