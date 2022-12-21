AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.83). 86,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 231,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.84).
AssetCo Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £95.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.03.
AssetCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About AssetCo
AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.