Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Atkore Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 103,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

