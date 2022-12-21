Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.62 Million

Augur (REP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Augur has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00028453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
