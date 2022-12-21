Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 4,873 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.