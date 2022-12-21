Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $13.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

