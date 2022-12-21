Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 626,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 226,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

