Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.