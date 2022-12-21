Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

