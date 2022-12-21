Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.