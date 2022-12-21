Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUV. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15,813.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 72,744 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA AVUV traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. 730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,177. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.