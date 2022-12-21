Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 4.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 3,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 687,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

