Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 4.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 3,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 687,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 7.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.71.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)
