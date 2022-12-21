Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 4.5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 3,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 687,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

