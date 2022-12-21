Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 3%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.09 and last traded at $166.40. 16,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 991,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.51.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.98.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,322 shares of company stock worth $12,782,429. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

