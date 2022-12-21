Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,318,345. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

