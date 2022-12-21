Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Glen Dawson Roane Buys 20,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,372,946.40.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Glen Dawson Roane purchased 5,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,200.00.

On Thursday, November 24th, Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$295,000.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BDGI stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.22. The company had a trading volume of 100,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$869.41 million and a PE ratio of 66.95. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$22.54 and a one year high of C$33.21.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.