Balancer (BAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.12 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00033020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $255.79 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001782 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $876.95 or 0.05215726 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00497286 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.02 or 0.29464428 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,205,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,110,361 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
