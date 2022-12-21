Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires Shares of 1,135 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after buying an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 136,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 121.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

