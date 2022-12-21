Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $38,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

