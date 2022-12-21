Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,038 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11,533.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.19. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -302.59, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

