Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases Shares of 1,500 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

SDS stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.