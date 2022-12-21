Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.