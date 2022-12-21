Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

