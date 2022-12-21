Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 240 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

ICE stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

