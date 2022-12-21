Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 696 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 54,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 109,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

