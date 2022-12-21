Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

