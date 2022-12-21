Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of BNDSY opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

