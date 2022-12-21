Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of BNDSY opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
