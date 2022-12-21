Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6545 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 362,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.