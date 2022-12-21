Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,538,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 61,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 525,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

