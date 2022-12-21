Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 16,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

