Barclays Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target to €150.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €225.00 ($239.36) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VWAGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.40.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 428,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

