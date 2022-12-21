BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) versus Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Financial Analysis

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Rating) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BEIJING ENTPS H/S alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Nissan Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A Nissan Chemical 19.78% 21.03% 15.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Nissan Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nissan Chemical pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Nissan Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 Nissan Chemical $1.85 billion 3.70 $345.11 million $2.60 18.54

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

(Get Rating)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Rating)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. The company also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, it provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BEIJING ENTPS H/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.