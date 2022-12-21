Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.56 or 0.07183579 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

