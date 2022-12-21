Beldex Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.65 or 0.07218296 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022087 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

