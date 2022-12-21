BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Major Shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 595,238 Shares

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 595,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,025,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,389.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BioCardia Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BCDA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 10,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. BioCardia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 931.32% and a negative return on equity of 172.74%. Research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Dawson James lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCardia (BCDA)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.