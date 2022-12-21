BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Major Shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 595,238 Shares

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 595,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,025,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,389.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BioCardia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCDA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 10,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. BioCardia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 931.32% and a negative return on equity of 172.74%. Research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Dawson James lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

