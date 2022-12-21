Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in November

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 4,285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 42,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Stock Up 2.2 %

BTBT stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bit Digital

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

